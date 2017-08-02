'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' lead actors to reprise roles in Broadway production

It's the Cast Who Lived: Seven stars of the West End Co. production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will reprise their roles on Broadway when the award-winning play crosses the pond next year.

Author J.K. Rowling's stage follow-up to her wildly popular wizarding-world books will see several of the principal cast members treading the boards in the Big Apple. Reprising their roles in the two-part play are Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger), Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy), according to a Wednesday announcement on the show's official Facebook page.

Those actors will be joined by a company of 28 new actors when the show opens April 22, 2018, at the redesigned Lyric Theatre. Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster on Oct. 12, with registration beginning on Oct. 1.

"Cursed Child," co-written by Rowling, Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, debuted to much fanfare at London's Palace Theatre in June 2016. The show also became the most awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards (a.k.a. the British Tonys), racking up nine wins, including top prizes for director and new play.

The plot picks up years after the the series' climactic Battle of Hogwarts, when the famed Harry Potter is juggling his workload at the Ministry of Magic with his tenuous relationship with his youngest son, Albus, who grapples with the family legacy as a first-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.