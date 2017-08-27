Heidi Klum, Jack Antonoff and others stand in support of transgender military service members at VMAs

As the 2017 Video Music Awards were approaching, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) was out in full force at the Forum. Its president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, walked the red carpet along with her invited guests: six transgender members of the military.

The action came in the wake of President Donald Trump's direction to the Pentagon on Friday, as reported in The Times, "to 'return to the long-standing policy and practice' barring military service by transgender individuals."

Praising MTV as a pioneering advocate for the LGBTQ community, Ellis said in a statement, "Throughout all the tweets, memos, and speculation, brave transgender Americans are still serving their country and defending the freedoms of this nation while meeting the same rigorous standards of their peers. We are proud to stand with them."

Posing in support: musicians and celebrities including Jack Antonoff (Bleachers), supermodel Heidi Klum, actor-comedian Billy Eichner and others, who stood alongside transgender service members including Jennifer Peace, Logan Ireland, Sterling James Crutcher and Akira Wyatt, as well as trans veterans Laila Ireland and Brynn Tannehil.

Also joining them was LGBTQ philanthropist August Getty, who in his other life is a fashion designer responsible for Miley Cyrus's red carpet dress.