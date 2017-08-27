Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Jack Antonoff is living his best life at the MTV VMAs
|Mikael Wood
Has anyone at MTV's Video Music Awards had more screen time so far than Jack Antonoff?
First the A-list producer and songwriter turned up on the night's pre-show ceremony for a performance with his band Bleachers.
Then he introduced Lorde by noting that he'd seen her eat gas-station sushi during the two years they spent together working on her album "Melodrama."
He also accepted the award for best collaboration — for Taylor Swift and Zayn's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)," which he helped create — because the singers couldn't be there.
But Antonoff's best moment?
Obviously the candid reaction shot in which he was shown "casually eating a banana," as his girlfriend, Lena Dunham, described it on Twitter.