James Cameron thinks 'Wonder Woman's success is 'misguided': 'She's an objectified icon'
James Cameron isn't here for "Wonder Woman's" blockbuster success. In fact, the movie maker calls the much-loved superhero flick ("Wonder Woman" is currently at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes) a step back from the woman heroes he created in the 80s and 90s.
It appears that the "Titanic" and "Terminator 2" director, whose films often put tough women at the center of the action, doesn't think that Gal Gadot's character was complicated nor groundbreaking enough to merit so much acclaim -- $800 million at the worldwide box office aside.
"All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She's an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!" Cameron said in an interview with the Guardian.
The "Avatar" director, who was cast as softened and evolved from his "bone-crushing" early movie making days in the piece, actually believes that the film was "a step backwards." (Don't get him wrong, he did like Patty Jenkins' summer blockbuster -- the first-ever feature-film incarnation of the DC Comics heroine and the highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman -- just not enough to let it pass without throwing a little shade Diana Prince's way.)
"Backwards" in comparison to Cameron's complex Sarah Connor character from the "Terminator" franchise.
"Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!" Cameron said.
The three-time Oscar winner's remarks ignited a firestorm on Twitter. Users found the ground-breaking's director's comments disappointing and cited his spotty track-record with women.
It should be noted that the toughness and grit Cameron mentions isn't exactly what Jenkins was going for in her film. In fact it was quite the opposite.
"Just let her be Wonder Woman, protector and goddess of love," Jenkins told The Times in May. "She's pretty simple. She is like the parallel of Superman. She's good, she means well, she's kind, she's loving."
As for for the beauty icon snub, maybe Cameron missed the part when Jenkins explained, "it's not the male gaze that's made little girls buy princess dolls for all these years. They're into it. And so we're into it. Who's been the fan base that's kept Wonder Woman alive all these years? Women. So let her be every glorious thing that she is. Including hot and beautiful and sexy and loving and great and kind."
Coincidentally, "Wonder Woman" star Gadot, a former beauty pageant queen, touched upon her character's femininity in a Rolling Stone interview published the same day as Cameron's Guardian story. It was crucial to her and Jenkins that the hero remain feminine and strong because of -- and in spite of -- her being a woman.
"I didn't want to play the cold-hearted warrior. We didn't want to fall into the clichés," Gadot said. "We didn't want to treat the misogyny in a preaching way. We wanted to surprise the audience."
And no doubt someone is in for a surprise if they check the tweet backs on Cameron's Twitter-feed this afternoon.