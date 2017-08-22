'Jerry Before Seinfeld,' Jerry Seinfeld's first Netflix stand-up special, premieres in September

(Jay Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rogue socks, women's penchant for cotton balls, left-handed people and dear old Dad are about to get the Jerry Seinfeld treatment, courtesy of Netflix. "I've made my first Netflix stand up special about how I got started in comedy in the 70's. It busts out Sept. 19. In the meantime, here's some material and notes from my earliest sets," the comic wrote in an Instagram post, sharing an image of the legal pads he's used to jot down his jokes since 1975.

"Jerry Before Seinfeld" will transplant the sitcom star back to the Comic Strip, the lauded New York comedy club where he launched his career, according to the Hollywood Reporter. There, the Emmy-winning comic will deliver the first of two stand-up specials promised in his massive January deal with the streaming giant. (The production deal also included the entirety of his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" catalog and 24 new episodes of the Emmy-nominated talk show that will launch later this year.) The @netflixcomedy Instagram account also teased to the hour-long special by sharing clips Tuesday from Seinfeld's well-worn routines and several glimpses of those storied legal pads. The nine posts featured Seinfeld casually sifting through a file folder in the midst of a sea of yellow, scrawled-upon legal pads.