Jimmy Kimmel offers the latest on his son's health: 'He is very interested in ceiling fans'

After a 13-minute monologue in May about his newborn son's health crisis, Jimmy Kimmel gave a status update in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. (Randy Holmes / ABC)

It's been more than three months since Jimmy Kimmel made an impassioned plea concerning healthcare legislation, via a 13-minute monologue sharing the intimate details of his newborn son's cardiac crisis that led to emergency heart surgery for the then-3-day-old child. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Friday, Kimmel gave the world an update on little Billy. "He's doing great," Kimmel said, before admitting that, like most nearly 4-month-olds, Billy's range of interests and abilities is limited. "He smiles. That's pretty much it," Kimmel said. "He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans."

Jokes aside, Kimmel still had plenty to say about the ongoing healthcare debate in this country. "I don't see what the difference between healthcare and education is," he said. "Every kid should have a right to an education. We don't seem to have a problem with paying for that." Kimmel said it was while he was sitting in the hospital that he first realized that by speaking openly about the issue, he could create something good from a deeply frightening situation. While plenty of Americans heard his message — the monologue has been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube — Kimmel's words also touched the hearts of some politicians, including former presidents Obama, Clinton and George W. Bush, all of whom sent notes of support. "My goal always is to not make this a red or blue issue, because I don't think it is," Kimmel said. "If the opinion polls are to be believed, more than 80 percent of Americans support some kind of health insurance plan that works."