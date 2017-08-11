Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jimmy Kimmel offers the latest on his son's health: 'He is very interested in ceiling fans'
- Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup has a silver lining, says Kristen Bell
- Jennifer Lawrence reveals what she would have changed about 'Passengers'
- SNL' alum Bill Hader returns to his roots to channel his inner Scaramucci
- The 'Hamilton' national tour announces how to get $10 tickets in L.A.
Jimmy Kimmel offers the latest on his son's health: 'He is very interested in ceiling fans'
|Libby Hill
It's been more than three months since Jimmy Kimmel made an impassioned plea concerning healthcare legislation, via a 13-minute monologue sharing the intimate details of his newborn son's cardiac crisis that led to emergency heart surgery for the then-3-day-old child.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Friday, Kimmel gave the world an update on little Billy.
"He's doing great," Kimmel said, before admitting that, like most nearly 4-month-olds, Billy's range of interests and abilities is limited.
"He smiles. That's pretty much it," Kimmel said. "He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans."
Jokes aside, Kimmel still had plenty to say about the ongoing healthcare debate in this country.
"I don't see what the difference between healthcare and education is," he said. "Every kid should have a right to an education. We don't seem to have a problem with paying for that."
Kimmel said it was while he was sitting in the hospital that he first realized that by speaking openly about the issue, he could create something good from a deeply frightening situation.
While plenty of Americans heard his message — the monologue has been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube — Kimmel's words also touched the hearts of some politicians, including former presidents Obama, Clinton and George W. Bush, all of whom sent notes of support.
"My goal always is to not make this a red or blue issue, because I don't think it is," Kimmel said. "If the opinion polls are to be believed, more than 80 percent of Americans support some kind of health insurance plan that works."
Billy Kimmel's rare heart defect means that he can expect two more open-heart surgeries in his future, so this seems like an issue that his father will be passionate about for some time.
An issue, in fact, that he'd love to discuss with President Trump.
"I would love to talk to him about this. I would like to see, as a father and a person who prides himself on speaking the truth, what he thinks," Kimmel said, regarding whether he'd have Trump on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"If I were his next-door neighbor and I didn't have health insurance for my child, I find it hard to believe he would ignore that."