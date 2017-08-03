Focusing on the man he wants to be, Justin Bieber explains why he canceled his tour

Justin Bieber took to Instagram Wednesday night to share a disjointed message about the cancellation of his Purpose tour.

A fervent Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday night to attempt to explain himself to fans. At least it appeared that way, based on the number of exclamation points he used.

The 23-year-old superstar shared a rambling missive to share his head (and heart) space less than two weeks after announcing the cancellation of the last 14 days of his Purpose tour.

There's been plenty of speculation in recent days about his intentions, with TMZ suggesting that Bieber has rededicated his life to Christ, via the Hillsong Church.

Bieber has denied that, instead insisting that he just needed a break after spending the better part of two years on the road.

Regardless of whether Jesus played a role, one thing is certain: Bieber is #blessed.

Bieber started his message to fans by talking about how grateful he is for their existence, before detailing the ways he's failed in recent years, citing insecurities and bitterness, jealousy and fear.

"I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!" Bieber wrote, going on to note that his mistakes don't have to dictate his future.

"I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world," Bieber continued. "I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling."

More than anything, the Canadian sensation is concerned with longevity.

"I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable," he wrote, so he can eventually be the man, husband and father he wants to be.

Bieber called the message to fans "an opportunity for you to know my heart" before concluding with perhaps the most profound insight of all.

"This message is very grammatically incorrect, but its from the heart," Bieber wrote in all caps. "But I think there's something special about imperfections!!"

That's a sentiment I express to my own editor every day, so maybe Bieber isn't so far removed from the common man as he might appear. After all, who among us hasn't accidentally mowed down a paparazzo within the last week?