Prepare to feel old: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new special

Hey, dolls. The Kardashians have been on the air for a decade and to celebrate that, um, achievement, E! will air a 10-year anniversary special with the reality-TV family in September.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" executive producer Ryan Seacrest will host the 90-minute sit-down with momager Kris Jenner and her kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as they look back on the program and talk about living out the tabloid-ready highs and lows of the past decade in front of the camera.

In the teaser trailer, Kim recalls her early days with husband Kanye West, Khloe reveals she went on a blind date with NBA star Tristan Thompson and Kylie says she can't remember a time before the show existed.

Seacrest asks them about the toughest day in the show's history and promises that all the secrets will be revealed. That may or may not include public marriages, divorces and break-ups, the birth of several children, health scares and near-death experiences and Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

"Since the show’s inception 10 years ago, viewers have watched the family evolve, grow and become a huge part of today’s pop culture zeitgeist," Jeff Olde, executive vice president of programming and development at E!, said in a statement. "In celebrating the family's decade on the air, we are extremely grateful for the fans all over the world who have 'kept up' since the beginning."

The juggernaut reality series, which has spawned numerous spinoffs, heads into its 14th season on Oct. 1. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10-Year Anniversary Special" airs Sept. 24.