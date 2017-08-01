The folks over at Marvel have a little announcement to make. A really, really little one.

Celebrating the start of filming on the MCU sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp," the studio released an itty-bitty, 14-second video Tuesday from the film's set. Due July 6, 2018, the movie brings back Paul Rudd's size-shifting superhero Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man.

The bigger addition this time around? Evangeline Lilly's marquee-sharing turn as Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. the Wasp, who gets to share the bill as her superheroine steps into the spotlight following the events of "Captain America: Civil War."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is directed by "Ant-Man" helmer Peyton Reed and also sees the return of Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and David Dastmalchian.

At Comic-Con Marvel broke news of "Ant-Man and the Wasp"s new cast members: Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins and Randall Park.

Filming is slated to take place, again, in San Francisco and Atlanta.