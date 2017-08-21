Matt Shakman, veteran of stage, movies and TV, named artistic director of Geffen Playhouse

Matt Shakman is the new artistic director at Geffen Playhouse.

The Geffen Playhouse has a new artistic director: Matt Shakman, a veteran director with credits on the stage, in movies and on TV.

Audiences might not know they're already familiar with his work. He directed the fourth and fifth episodes of the current "Game of Thrones" season, “The Spoils of War” and “Eastwatch."

Shakman will work alongside Geffen Executive Director Gil Cates Jr., the Los Angeles theater announced Monday, starting Sept. 20 and getting down to business on its 2018-19 season.

In a statement Monday, Shakman called it "a dream come true to join such a vibrant cultural institution" and praised the Geffen for building a community that includes both artists and audiences.

"His passion for extraordinary storytelling, his strong relationships with artists in theater, film and television, and his commitment to fostering community will be immensely valuable as we continue to advance the mission of the theater," Cates Jr. said in the Geffen statement.

The theater said in February that Randall Armey, its longtime artistic director, would step down when his contract was up in August.

Shakman, who founded the Black Dahlia Theatre in 2001 and has been its artistic director, has directed plays for the Geffen in the past, including "Good People" in 2012, "Wait Until Dark" in 2013 and "Bad Jews" in 2015. His film "Cut Bank" premiered in 2015.

He'll continue to direct for film and TV while working at the Geffen.