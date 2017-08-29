Kermit the Frog finds his new voice in Matt Vogel

The new Kermit the Frog has arrived and he's following his dreams -- literally.

New Muppeteer Matt Vogel made his vocal debut as the iconic frog on Monday in a "Muppet Thought of the Week" video posted on YouTube.

"Dreams are how we figure out where we want to go. Life is how we get there," he says in the brief clip. "I'm headed this way."

The veteran voice actor has worked on "Sesame Street" and also operates the Muppets Floyd, Constantine and Sweetums. He is only the third puppeteer to take on Kermit the Frog full time since the character was created in 1955. He replaced former puppeteer Steve Whitmire, who began work on "The Muppet Show" in 1978 and inherited the role of Kermit when creator Jim Henson died in 1990.

Whitmire was dismissed over concerns about his "repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years and he consistently failed to address the feedback," the Muppets Studio said at the time.

Whitmire claimed he was fired in October 2016 and kept quiet about it until Vogel was announced as his replacement in July. It was his "opinionated communication style" that earned him his walking papers, he said.