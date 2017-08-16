Michael Moore leads protest on Trump Tower with star-studded Broadway audience in tow

Filmmaker Michael Moore took the audience of his Broadway show to a protest at Trump Tower on Tuesday night — and an Avenger and a few other celebrities helped lead the charge.

Following a Tuesday news conference in which President Trump placed "blame on both sides" for the violence around a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., the documentarian concluded his incendiary one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at the Belasco Theatre by having his audience walk or board a double-decker bus to the president's namesake skyscraper.

There, they joined other protesters performing a candlelight vigil to honor paralegal Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally.

"Time to nonviolently express our rage," Moore wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday morning, soliciting fans to join his protest. "Join me tonight at Trump Tower. I'll be there right after my show ends (around 9pm). I'm bringing the audience with me. After his despicable comments this afternoon, how can anyone remain silent?"

The Oscar-winning "Bowling for Columbine" director went live on Facebook for nearly an hour as the group made its way through the streets of New York — an approximately 15-block journey. Once he arrived at Trump Tower, Moore joked that they were there "to perform a citizen's arrest." You can watch here. Note: The video contains graphic language.