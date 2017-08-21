How about a statue of Missy Elliott instead of a Confederate monument?

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Rapper Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott has some devout fans in her hometown working to take down white supremacy.
In the wake of the Charlottesville violence following the call to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, a change.org petition is calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Va., in hopes of replacing it with a "new statue of a true Portsmouth native hero."
That hero would be the Grammy-winning artist who burst onto the rap scene two decades ago with her genre-bending music.
Currently, the Civil War monument at the intersection of Court and High streets memorializes figures representing the armed services mounted around a granite obelisk.
"Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it? I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it," Nathan Coflin's petition said, riffing on Elliott's "Work It" lyrics.
The 46-year-old MC (née Melissa Arnette Elliott) was born in the port city known for its naval shipyard.
"She rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30 million albums sold. All this without even once owning a slave," Coflin said.
As of Monday morning, the petition has been signed by upward of 22,000 supporters. Coflin will submit the petition to Portmouth Mayor John L. Rowe, Vice Mayor Paige Cherry and four City council members once it reaches 25,000 supporters.
"Missy is all of us," Coflin wrote. "Missy is everything the Confederacy was not."