Morrissey announces new album, Hollywood Bowl date

Morrissey — recent novelist, biopic subject and perpetual Coachella reunion rumor — will be back on album shelves with a new record this fall.

Moz has announced "Low in High School," a new LP slated for a Nov. 17 release on his own new Etienne Records. The album was recorded with Joe Chiccarelli in France and Rome. It's his first LP since 2014's "World Peace Is None of Your Business."

"On his 11th studio album, Morrissey's talent for combining political statements and beautiful melodies is more prevalent than ever as he captures the zeitgeist of an ever-changing world," a news release for the album stated Tuesday.

It's not the only Moz-related release coming this fall. The Smiths, the beloved band he fronted in the 1980s, have a deluxe reissue of their landmark 1986 album, "The Queen Is Dead," due Oct. 20.

Morrissey has long made Los Angeles his spiritual home base (locals recently created a stage series based around him), and he has booked a homecoming date headlining the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 10, with more tour dates expected soon. On-sale dates were not immediately released.

The singer is likely looking for a fresh start after canceling a number of U.S. dates last year over what he claimed was mismanagement following medical issues in the band. His last album launch was rocky as well, with the label pulling it from shelves in response to Moz's complaints about the label.