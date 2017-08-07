Watch Jennifer Lawrence unravel in the deliciously creepy first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother'

Paramount's crafty marketing roll-out has been deliberately stingy on the details of the Aronofsky-Lawrence team-up, which marks the director's first film since 2014's "Noah." But the film's two-minute trailer (and poster) promises dark and delicious suspense more akin to "Black Swan," Aronofsky's Best Picture-nominated ballerina thriller, which nabbed Natalie Portman the Oscar for best actress.

"Seeing is believing." The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's hotly anticipated "mother!" has arrived, giving audiences a tantalizing peek at the Sept. 15 psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence as a woman absolutely unraveling after the arrival of unexpected house guests.

"Mother" -- stylized as "mother!" for reasons that should reveal themselves when the film premieres at the Venice and Toronto film festivals next month -- stars Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a seemingly happy couple, seemingly happily ensconced in their sprawling country home when the arrival of Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer heralds disturbing goings-on.

The trailer hints at domestic paranoia tales like "Rosemary's Baby" or the atmospheric Italian giallo films in which madness and murder lurked in the shadowy corners of cushy domiciles. Lawrence's descent into screaming fits, visions of blood-streaked basement walls, Pfeiffer's every glance, and other assorted creepy flashes loaded with dread also do the trick to whet appetites for a plot Paramount simply teases thusly:

"A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ('Black Swan,' 'Requiem for a Dream'), 'mother!' stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice."

Watch the trailer: