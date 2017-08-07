Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- All the insane details from that 'Game of Thrones' dragon battle
- Usher sued by fans who say he exposed them to herpes without warning
- Amazon acquires Aaron Sorkin's Lucille Ball biopic
- Amy Schumer will make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's 'Meteor Shower'
- Carly Waddell, Evan Bass of 'Bachelor in Paradise' are expecting a baby
- Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd and Lorde will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards
Watch Jennifer Lawrence unravel in the deliciously creepy first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother'
|Jen Yamato
"Seeing is believing." The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's hotly anticipated "mother!" has arrived, giving audiences a tantalizing peek at the Sept. 15 psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence as a woman absolutely unraveling after the arrival of unexpected house guests.
Paramount's crafty marketing roll-out has been deliberately stingy on the details of the Aronofsky-Lawrence team-up, which marks the director's first film since 2014's "Noah." But the film's two-minute trailer (and poster) promises dark and delicious suspense more akin to "Black Swan," Aronofsky's Best Picture-nominated ballerina thriller, which nabbed Natalie Portman the Oscar for best actress.
"Mother" -- stylized as "mother!" for reasons that should reveal themselves when the film premieres at the Venice and Toronto film festivals next month -- stars Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a seemingly happy couple, seemingly happily ensconced in their sprawling country home when the arrival of Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer heralds disturbing goings-on.
The trailer hints at domestic paranoia tales like "Rosemary's Baby" or the atmospheric Italian giallo films in which madness and murder lurked in the shadowy corners of cushy domiciles. Lawrence's descent into screaming fits, visions of blood-streaked basement walls, Pfeiffer's every glance, and other assorted creepy flashes loaded with dread also do the trick to whet appetites for a plot Paramount simply teases thusly:
"A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ('Black Swan,' 'Requiem for a Dream'), 'mother!' stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice."
Watch the trailer: