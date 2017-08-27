MTV VMAs return to Southern California with an overwhelmingly impressive setup

After heading to the East Coast last year, the MTV VMAs have returned to Southern California. And tonight at the Forum in Inglewood, it was clear that the network decided to go big — huge really.

Upon arrival to the venue it appeared that the scale of this year's show was unlike anything MTV had done in recent history.

A structure that looked like a space shuttle swallowed the lot in front of the venue, and stars such as Cardi B and Big Freedia could be seen pumping through the red carpet (it's a deep shade of blue this year).

Inside the Forum, the stage took up the entirety of the venue's ground floor.

The imprint of the stage was impressive, even overwhelming in size as a maze of catwalks and secondary stages traced the floor, all of which was outlined by hundreds of glowing triangles and projection screens.

It made for a futuristic playground of geometric glowing shapes that show opener Kendrick Lamar put to use immediately as he emerged from the center of the venue for the explosive "DNA," strutting through half of the venue before making it to the main stage.