Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- How the 'Hamilton' silhouette became the musical’s iconic image
- Johnny Cash's children denounce Charlottesville neo-Nazi wearing T-shirt with Cash's name
- Baseball and punk rock unite on X night at Dodger Stadium
- Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston top list of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses
- Shania Twain will mount 42-city tour of U.S., Canada in 2018
'Hamilton' is a love letter to American musical theater
|Mary McNamara
History does not go easily onto Broadway, "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail said on Monday night during an hourlong conversation about the show's creation.
"We had this story of this man ... what we had to be really judicious about was that it wasn't just 'and then, and then, and then ... ' -- a series of events does not a musical make," Kail said.
But, he added, they also had an essential and archetypal story: "The thing that made him was the thing that would make him fall."
"As much as our show might nudge the form," Kail said, "it's an absolute love letter to everything we are made of."
WATCH: The full interview with the 'Hamilton' creative team here.
MORE "HAMILTON":
The birth of 'Hamilton,' told by the man who was in the room where it happened
He's your Aaron Burr, sir: 'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry on why kids in the audience bring him to tears
New details on the $10 'Hamilton' ticket lottery: How it works and when it starts