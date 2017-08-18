ENTERTAINMENT

'Hamilton' is a love letter to American musical theater

Mary McNamara
Music supervisor Alex Lacamoire, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and director Thomas Kail from "Hamilton" with The Times' Mary McNamara. (Los Angeles Times)
History does not go easily onto Broadway, "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail said on Monday night during an hourlong conversation about the show's creation.

"We had this story of this man ... what we had to be really judicious about was that it wasn't just 'and then, and then, and then ... ' -- a series of events does not a musical make," Kail said.

But, he added, they also had an essential and archetypal story: "The thing that made him was the thing that would make him fall." 

"As much as our show might nudge the form," Kail said, "it's an absolute love letter to everything we are made of."

