In 'One Mississippi' Season 2 trailer, Tig Notaro prays for the gay to stay

Tig Notaro's "One Mississippi" is coming back for a second season, one in which her character is getting used to life back in her small Mississippi hometown.

Season 1 of the Amazon Prime Video series took viewers through a fictionalized series of events that echoed Notaro's own life: a potentially deadly intestinal illness, breast cancer, a double mastectomy, the unexpected death of her beloved mother and a romantic breakup.

Yup, it's a dark comedy.

In Season 2, L.A. transplant "Tig" is navigating her new environs, including strategizing about how to proceed with a crush on "Straight Kate" and dealing with some well-meaning, pray-the-gay-away critics of her radio show.

Plus, there's her stepfather's whole dishwasher drill to contend with, not to mention the story line that has to do with sexual assault.

The new season of "One Mississippi" starts streaming Sept. 8.