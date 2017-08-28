Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Watch Frank Ocean's lyric video for new song 'Provider'
- Gone With the Wind,' deemed 'insensitive,' has been pulled from a Memphis theater
- Taylor Swift gets petty and Pink talks pretty in the must-see moments from MTV's Video Music Awards
- Houston area bookstore opens its doors to Texans battered by Tropical Storm Harvey
- Kevin Hart, Beyoncé and Drake lead charge for Hurricane Harvey flood relief
- 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' director Tobe Hooper dies.The reaction and a memorable "Chain Saw" conversation between Hooper and William Friedkin
In 'One Mississippi' Season 2 trailer, Tig Notaro prays for the gay to stay
|Christie D'Zurilla
Tig Notaro's "One Mississippi" is coming back for a second season, one in which her character is getting used to life back in her small Mississippi hometown.
Season 1 of the Amazon Prime Video series took viewers through a fictionalized series of events that echoed Notaro's own life: a potentially deadly intestinal illness, breast cancer, a double mastectomy, the unexpected death of her beloved mother and a romantic breakup.
Yup, it's a dark comedy.
In Season 2, L.A. transplant "Tig" is navigating her new environs, including strategizing about how to proceed with a crush on "Straight Kate" and dealing with some well-meaning, pray-the-gay-away critics of her radio show.
Plus, there's her stepfather's whole dishwasher drill to contend with, not to mention the story line that has to do with sexual assault.
The new season of "One Mississippi" starts streaming Sept. 8.