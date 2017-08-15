Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Pink to receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
|Randy Lewis
Pink has been chosen as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood.
The pop star joins the ranks pf previous recipients Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Beyoncé, the Beastie Boys and Kanye West.
In a statement, MTV officials said Pink was selected "for her trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy."
Katy Perry will host the show, where Pink is scheduled to perform her new single, "What About Us." Performances are expected from Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and the Weeknd.
Fans can vote for nominees in eight categories on the VMAs website. Lamar leads with eight nominations, followed by five apiece for Perry and the Weeknd. And the nominees are....