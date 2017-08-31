Gwyneth Paltrow's love life? Yeah, she admits she's screwed up plenty of relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow takes full responsibility for her romantic failings.

She admitted as much in a recent interview with the podcast Girlboss Radio, during which Paltrow went deep on some of her lost loves.

"Oh, my god, I've [screwed] up so many relationships, so many," Paltrow said. "I'm actually a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable … in the romantic slice of the pie. So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship."

Paltrow "consciously uncoupled" from ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014 after 10 years of marriage and has been romantically linked to "American Horror Story" creator Brad Falchuk for the past three years.

On Girlboss Radio, Paltrow sent a shout-out to former beau Brad Pitt, whom she dated from 1994 through 1997, and was at one point engaged to.

"I [screwed] that up, Brad," Paltrow said.

Paltrow also delved into her experiences as founder and CEO of her lifestyle brand Goop, sharing that once she's in the boardroom with investors, no one cares if she's a celebrity.

"I go into the room, and for the first 90 seconds, I'm Gwyneth Paltrow," she said. "And they're like, 'Oh, my god, my wife loves you .... And then, about 90 seconds later, I'm just getting grilled like anyone else."

But she doesn't get offended; she relishes the challenge.

"It was such a beautiful chapter of my life when I started raising [venture capital financing], because it knocked me down so many pegs. I was like, 'Oh, I'm, like, no one. I'm nothing. This [stuff] is real.' I have to know the most granular aspects of my business and be able to defend it. The celebrity just completely drains out of the room. It's irrelevant," she said.

Paltrow's full conversation with Sophia Amoruso can be streamed at Girlboss.