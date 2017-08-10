Ryan Murphy on his limited series 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace': '[He] did not have to die'

After hooking viewers with a look back at the machinations inside and outside the so-called "Trial of the Century" in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," heavyweight TV producer Ryan Murphy next explores the chilling 1997 murder of fashion design icon Gianni Versace.

During an appearance Thursday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour on the Fox lot in Century City, Murphy spoke of his intentions for the second installment of the anthology series, titled "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," premiering in January.

"I think it’s more than why [Versace] was killed; it was sort of why it was allowed to happen," Murphy told reporters

Versace was gunned down in July 1997 in front of his Miami Beach home. The designer's death was the fifth slaying in four states that police attributed to Andrew Cunanan. (Cunanan, 27 at the time, killed himself days later.)

Murphy said the show, which uses Maureen Orth's "Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History" as its source material, will aim to examine Cunanan's motives and the larger theme of homophobia. (Versace was one of the few openly gay celebrities of the time.)

"We're trying to talk about a crime within a social idea," Murphy said. "Versace, who was [Cunanan's] last victim, did not have to die. One of the reasons he was able to make his way across the country and pick off these victims, many of whom were gay, was because of homophobia at the time."