'Saturday Night Live' remains mum on Sean Spicer appearance rumors
Sean Spicer could give Melissa McCarthy a lectern-riding run for her money on "Saturday Night Live."
The former White House press secretary, whose colorful press briefings were frequently parodied on the sketch-comedy show before he resigned six months into his post, is rumored to be eyeing a stint on the long-running series.
An Us Weekly report out Wednesday said that Spicer was "angling" to appear on the show and is asking people about getting on. (It comes on the heels of reports that Spicer declined to appear on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars.")
"He asked someone he knows that is close to a cast member to help him," an insider told the magazine. "Yes, he criticized 'SNL' before, but he's changed his tune. He wants to make a cameo!"
However, the NBC series has declined to address the rumors. "We are not commenting," a rep told the Los Angeles Times in an e-mail on Friday.
McCarthy's scathing lampoon of the former Trump aide's morning briefings — particularly her take on Spicer's swipes at reporters, use of props and disseminating misinformation — earned the actress an Emmy Award nomination last month.
We're still crossing our fingers that Emmy host Stephen Colbert will incorporate McCarthy's lectern-Segway bit into the show.