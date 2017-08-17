Seth Meyers calls Trump 'a lying racist' over his Charlottesville news conference

Late-night TV's critiques of the president's Tuesday news conference, in which Donald Trump said both white supremacists and counter-protesters were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Va., haven't let up this week. That clash left a woman dead and many injured when a man drove his car into a crowd of anti-supremacists.

And while some TV hosts offered respite -- Stephen Colbert brought out Ellie Kemper and some puppies and James Corden hung out with Floyd Mayweather -- Seth Meyers remained one of the strongest voices.

The "Late Night" host took a deep dive into the fallout from the news conference, which he said exposed the president as a "a lying racist."

Meyers noted Trump's stiff body language Monday while reading his delayed condemnation of the rally's bigotry and cited the build-up to Wednesday's news conference, where Trump impatiently dismissed questions from the media, again calling them "fake news."

"Get a new comeback," an exasperated Meyers said, and then he dipped into Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" playbook. "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen."

He also lampooned Trump's behavior on Twitter, including a tweet in which he groused about executives resigning from his (since dissolved) manufacturing council advisory board and called them "grandstanders."

"You all know what grandstands are, right?" Meyers said. "They were those empty things at his inauguration."

