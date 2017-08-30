Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Springsteen on Broadway' was born to run, is extended through February
|Libby Hill
Good news for Bruce Springsteen fans who were locked out of purchasing tickets Wednesday morning for his upcoming run of shows on Broadway.
Ticketmaster announced that "Springsteen on Broadway," an intimate stage experience that launches in October and features the rock legend performing solo, will be extending for 10 additional weeks.
Originally scheduled to close in November, the show was extended through February after the original block of tickets sold out in a matter of minutes Wednesday.
"#SpringsteenBroadway has been EXTENDED!" the ticket outlet tweeted, with a follow-up tweet explaining that fans who had previously registered to purchase tickets will not have to register again.
Springsteen will be performing at New York City's Walter Kerr Theater, which houses fewer than 1,000 seats. To curtail ticket scalping, Ticketmaster relied on its Verified Fan program.
The program forces fans to register to even have an opportunity to purchase tickets and are limited to two tickets per purchase.
For all of Ticketmaster's efforts, resale sites already are flooded with "Springsteen on Broadway" tickets, with some reaching $10,000 apiece.
Fans interested in trying their luck for the second batch of performance dates will need to register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Sept. 3 (at 7 p.m. Pacific).
Tickets will be available for purchase 10 a.m. Pacific on Sept. 7.