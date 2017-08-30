'Springsteen on Broadway' was born to run, is extended through February

Bruce Springsteen's solo shows on Broadway have been extended through February, just hours after the original run sold out.

Good news for Bruce Springsteen fans who were locked out of purchasing tickets Wednesday morning for his upcoming run of shows on Broadway.

Ticketmaster announced that "Springsteen on Broadway," an intimate stage experience that launches in October and features the rock legend performing solo, will be extending for 10 additional weeks.

Originally scheduled to close in November, the show was extended through February after the original block of tickets sold out in a matter of minutes Wednesday.

"#SpringsteenBroadway has been EXTENDED!" the ticket outlet tweeted, with a follow-up tweet explaining that fans who had previously registered to purchase tickets will not have to register again.