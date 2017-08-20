'That fool was no dummy': Comedians and stars react to Jerry Lewis' death

Some of comedy's most well-known personalities, in addition to stars as varied as Russell Simmons and Paula Abdul, took to Twitter today to pay respects to late comedy legend Jerry Lewis.

Robert De Niro issued a statement saying: "Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film.... Even at 91, he didn't miss a beat ... or a punchline. You'll be missed."

"I am because he was," tweeted Jim Carrey. "The Dick Van Dyke Show" star Rose Marie Mazetta said he "was an angel to me."

And Whoopi Goldberg noted that the recent losses of Lewis and fellow comedy legend Dick Gregory were "a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy."