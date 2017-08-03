Steve Harvey talks about that scathing staff memo: 'I can't write ... I should never write'

Steve Harvey appeared at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour on Thursday to hype his new syndicated daytime show, "Steve."

But he wasted little time in addressing the blunt staff memo that surfaced this year in which he told his employees "not to come to my dressing room unless invited" and to not approach him while he's in his makeup chair unless he initiates the conversation.

"There's two things I learned," Harvey said."One, I can't write. Two, I should never write."

But he did not apologize for his comments in the memo, which he said was leaked by a former employee of his Chicago-based daytime show. The ex-worker was not asked to join the new show, which is based in Los Angeles.

"It really wasn't that big a deal," Harvey said, adding that he wrote the note a year ago. "I'm a very congenial guy."

Harvey's mission with his new show is "to bring late-night TV to daytime." He believes too much of daytime TV is devoted to cooking segments and "the coupon queen."

"Steve" will be the latest vehicle for the comedian, who hosts shows including "Family Feud" and "Little Big Shots."

"I never thought I would have had this kind of success on TV," he said. "God just shined a light on me."