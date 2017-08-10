Taylor Swift testifies in groping trial: 'It was a definite grab. A very long grab'

Taylor Swift has taken the stand in her groping trial against former Denver radio host David Mueller.

On the fourth day of proceedings, the 27-year-old pop star testified in U.S. District Court in Denver on Thursday and insisted that Mueller grabbed her butt in June 2013 while they were posing for a photo during a pre-concert event.

The Associated Press reported that Swift said, "It was a definite grab. A very long grab," later noting that someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping, "and we didn't have anyone positioned there."

Swift also testified she "got as far away from him as I possibly could" after the incident. Her account undercut Mueller's testimony that he was "jostling" to get his arm around her during the photo op.

Recalling the events at the crux of Mueller and Swift's dueling lawsuits being tried in Denver this week, the "Shake It Off" singer told Mueller's attorney that she is "critical" of Mueller "for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my bare ..."

Swift said she mentioned the alleged grabbing to her photographer 15 minutes after it took place -- after she had finished greeting a few dozen people who had been waiting in line, AP said.

Mueller claims that he was fired from his job at country station KYGO and was banned from Swift concerts based on false allegations about the 2013 encounter. In her countersuit, Swift accuses Mueller of sexual assault and is seeking a symbolic $1 in damages.