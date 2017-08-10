Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Taylor Swift testifies in groping trial: 'It was a definite grab. A very long grab'
|Nardine Saad
Taylor Swift has taken the stand in her groping trial against former Denver radio host David Mueller.
On the fourth day of proceedings, the 27-year-old pop star testified in U.S. District Court in Denver on Thursday and insisted that Mueller grabbed her butt in June 2013 while they were posing for a photo during a pre-concert event.
The Associated Press reported that Swift said, "It was a definite grab. A very long grab," later noting that someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping, "and we didn't have anyone positioned there."
Swift also testified she "got as far away from him as I possibly could" after the incident. Her account undercut Mueller's testimony that he was "jostling" to get his arm around her during the photo op.
Recalling the events at the crux of Mueller and Swift's dueling lawsuits being tried in Denver this week, the "Shake It Off" singer told Mueller's attorney that she is "critical" of Mueller "for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my bare ..."
Swift said she mentioned the alleged grabbing to her photographer 15 minutes after it took place -- after she had finished greeting a few dozen people who had been waiting in line, AP said.
Mueller claims that he was fired from his job at country station KYGO and was banned from Swift concerts based on false allegations about the 2013 encounter. In her countersuit, Swift accuses Mueller of sexual assault and is seeking a symbolic $1 in damages.
On Wednesday, Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, who is also named in Mueller's $3 million lawsuit, directly accused the former DJ of sexually assaulting her daughter.
A tearful Andrea Swift explained in her testimony that she and her daughter did not report the alleged groping to police because they didn't want it to "define" Swift's life.
"I knew what happened, I heard it from her, I heard it from my daughter's mouth. He sexually assaulted her, right there, that guy," she said during her emotional testimony, pointing at Mueller, according to E! News.
She said that her daughter told her "a guy just grabbed my ass in the meet-and-greet" and that he had said he was "with the radio station."
"She couldn't believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked them for being there," Andrea Swift said on the stand. "It was just destroying her that she said that...as a parent it made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment."
She added that she didn't want her daughter to "relive this awful moment" and endure the Internet trolling that would likely ensue had it gone public. The incident "shattered" their trust, she said, and resulted in the Swift team changing their approach to meet-and-greets.
Swift now limits her fan interaction and stopped going into crowds. The meet-and-greets decreased in size and her team started running background cheeks and now use metal detectors and wands for security, Andrea Swift said (via the Denver Post).
Because I was a larger person, I thought it would be a good idea if I closed my hand so I didn't poke Taylor with my fingers.
Mueller testified on Tuesday that it was a colleague who groped Swift, not him. As he continued his testimony on Wednesday, he said that he had his palm down during the meet-and-greet and recalled only touching the singer's rib cage with his knuckles, according to AP.
The supposed incident was immortalized in a photograph from the meet-and-greet in which Mueller and his girlfriend flank the then 23-year-old pop star. The picture is a key piece of evidence in the trial and Andrea Swift spent a portion of her testimony breaking down how a curve in her daughter's skirt was a result of Mueller's hand going behind Swift and grabbing her butt, the Denver Post reported.
"I know it went behind her," Mueller told Swift's attorney. "And at that point I don't know where my hand went and that's why I would say it was an accident."
He later told his lawyer that his hand "was not on Taylor Swift's rear end."
"Because I was a larger person, I thought it would be a good idea if I closed my hand so I didn't poke Taylor with my fingers," Mueller said.