It's official: Taylor Swift has a new album, 'Reputation,' on the way

After the mysterious video snippet of what appears to be a writhing snake she posted last week, Taylor Swift has confirmed that she has a new album coming. "Reputation" will be released on Nov. 10, her first new album in three years since her blockbuster "1989."

The announcement was posted on Swift's Instagram account Wednesday and also noted the album's first single will arrive "tomorrow night," but no title or time of release were specified.

For the first time since Swift's self-titled debut in 2006, the country princess turned international pop superstar broke the cycle she had established of releasing a new album every two years in the fall. According to those close to the singer and songwriter, she decided to enjoy the success of "1989" and take a bit more time to craft a successor.

The album comes on the heels of a much-publicized civil lawsuit in which a Denver radio personality sued her for losing his job after she complained to station officials that he had groped her at a 2013 backstage meet-and-greet event. She subsequently countersued, asking for a symbolic $1 award that she said would represent other women who do not have the means to fight sexual assault claims in court.

The Denver jury found in Swift's favor.