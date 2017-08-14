Taylor Swift awarded symbolic $1 in groping case against former radio host

A jury has ruled in favor of Taylor Swift, awarding the pop star a whopping $1 in her sexual assault case against former radio DJ David Mueller.

The Grammy-winning entertainer sought the symbolic amount in her federal counter-lawsuit against Mueller as a chance to stand up for other women. She took the stand last week to testify that Mueller stayed attached to her bare backside during a photo op with him and his then-girlfriend Shannon Melcher, who also testified in the case.

"That single dollar is of immeasurable value in the scheme of things," Swift's lawyer Douglas Baldridge said in closing arguments on Monday (via the Denver Post). "It says no means no for all women."

After he and Mueller's lawyer, Gabriel McFarland, delivered their closing arguments and after nearly four hours of deliberation, the jury -- of six women and two men -- decided that Mueller assaulted the then-23-year-old singer by groping her at a 2013 pre-concert meet-and-greet at Denver's Pepsi Center.

"I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process,” Swift said in a statement reported by TV station Denver7.