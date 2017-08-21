What's up with that cryptic video Taylor Swift just posted on social media?

Taylor Swift's social media cleanse didn't last long.

The "Blank Space" singer, who scrubbed all her accounts on Friday, returned Monday with a cryptic post on Twitter and Instagram featuring what appears to be an animated, metallic cat tail. (Others believe it to be a snake, but given the singer's feline fixation, we're going with cat.)

Swift left it at that, to the delight and deliberation of fans who believed it to be a tease to new music. The post comes just a week after Swift's victory in her groping case against former radio host David Mueller.

Swift hasn't released an album since 2015's "1989," which earned her three Grammy Awards. Her last single, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." from the "50 Shades Darker" soundtrack, dropped in January.