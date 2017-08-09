Bruce Springsteen will soon show Broadway who's the Boss

Broadway is about to be jammed with tales of broken hearts and dashed dreams as Bruce Springsteen plans his fall debut on the Great White Way.

On his website Wednesday, the iconic New Jersey musician announced "Springsteen on Broadway," a series of solo shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City that will explore the rocker's life through his words and music.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," Springsteen said in a statement. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind."

The show will present Springsteen alone with just a piano and guitar (sorry, E Street Band) as he performs his songs and reads passages from his 2016 memoir, "Born to Run."

"All of it together," Springsteen said of the show, "is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value."

"Springsteen on Broadway" performances will begin Oct. 3, with an official opening on Oct. 12. There will be five shows a week through Nov. 26.

In order to clamp down on second-hand resales, tickets will be available for purchase exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The service requires pre-registration to combat bot sales.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 at 7 a.m. PDT. Verified fans who are randomly selected to receive an offer code will be notified two to four hours prior to sale time. Registration and verification do not guarantee fans will have the ability to purchase tickets, and all individual sales are limited to two tickets per purchaser.