Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Is Taylor Swift trying to turn off her listeners?
- Coldplay and other acts cancel concerts as Hurricane Harvey nears
- 'Bachelor' couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi break off their engagement
- Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher settle lawsuit over website's photos of their kids
- Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' lyrics: Let the analysis begin
'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' director Tobe Hooper dies in Los Angeles at 74
|Associated Press
Tobe Hooper, the horror-movie pioneer whose low-budget sensation “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” took a buzz saw to audiences with its brutally frightful vision, has died. He was 74.
The Los Angeles County coroner's office says Hooper died Saturday in Sherman Oaks. It was reported as a natural death.
Hooper and contemporaries like George Romero crafted some of the scariest nightmares that ever haunted moviegoers. He directed 1982's “Poltergeist” from a script by Steven Spielberg and was behind the 1979 miniseries “Salem's Lot,” based on the Stephen King novel.