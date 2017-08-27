ENTERTAINMENT

'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' director Tobe Hooper dies in Los Angeles at 74

Filmmaker Tobe Hooper during an interview in Madrid in 2014. Hooper died Saturday at age 74. The director's best-known works include "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "Poltergeist." (Nocturna International Fantastic)
Tobe Hooper, the horror-movie pioneer whose low-budget sensation “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” took a buzz saw to audiences with its brutally frightful vision, has died. He was 74.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office says Hooper died Saturday in Sherman Oaks. It was reported as a natural death.

Hooper and contemporaries like George Romero crafted some of the scariest nightmares that ever haunted moviegoers. He directed 1982's “Poltergeist” from a script by Steven Spielberg and was behind the 1979 miniseries “Salem's Lot,” based on the Stephen King novel.

 

