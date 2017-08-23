Tig Notaro dredges up sexual-misconduct rumors about Louis C.K.

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
The sexual-misconduct rumors that have dogged Louis C.K. in recent years have resurfaced yet again.
This time the allegations come courtesy of a new interview with fellow comedian Tig Notaro.
"I think it's important to take care of that, to handle that, because it's serious to be assaulted," Notaro told the Daily Beast for a story published Wednesday, referring to allegations over the years. "It's serious to be harassed. It's serious, it's serious, it's serious."
The topic was raised because the upcoming season of Notaro's Amazon series, "One Mississippi," features a plotline about sexual assault, particularly a man in power who masturbates in front of a woman in the workplace.
It's serious to be harassed. It's serious, it's serious, it's serious
C.K., who once championed Notaro by promoting her "masterful" 2012 set about breast cancer on Twitter and his website, has faced similar accusations several times in recent years. In 2015, Gawker published an article about the misconduct allegations leveled against him by several female comics. While some referred to him as a "known perv," Roseanne Barr named him outright last year when asked about the embattled comedian Bill Cosby's sexual-assault scandals.
Without going into detail, Notaro told the Daily Beast that she and C.K. had "an incident" before "One Mississippi" and they haven't talked since then. She maintained that C.K.'s contributions to the series are in name only.
"It's frustrating, because he has nothing to do with the show," Notaro said. "But I don’t waste my time on him or what anyone thinks. His name is on it. But we are writing the show, the writers' room."
Notaro's harsh words also come on the heels of her claim that C.K. plagiarized the "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Birthday Clown" last April from her short film "Clown Service."
Reps for C.K. did not respond to The Times' request for comment on Wednesday.
In June 2016, the Emmy-winning "Louie" star dismissed the sexual-misconduct allegations in a Vulture interview, saying the Gawker story was "nothing" to him" and "that's not real."
"You can’t touch stuff like that," he said. "There's one more thing I want to say about this, and it’s important: If you need your public profile to be all positive, you’re sick in the head.
"I do the work I do, and what happens next I can't look after," he added. "So my thing is that I try to speak to the work whenever I can. Just to the work and not to my life."