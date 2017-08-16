Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Tom Cruise's broken ankle puts the brakes on 'Mission: Impossible 6' production
|Christie D'Zurilla
Production of "Mission Impossible: 6" has been suspended to allow star Tom Cruise to recover from a broken ankle he suffered over the weekend while attempting a rooftop-to-rooftop jump in London.
"Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt," Paramount Pictures said Wednesday in a statement. "Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery."
The studio said that, despite the delay, "M:I 6" remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018.
Cruise is looking at six to 12 weeks of recovery, Variety reported, citing four people close to the production. Deadline Hollywood put the delay at "a minimum of nine weeks."
Cruise was injured while attempting a stunt that had him cabled up and jumping from one rooftop to another. The actor, known for doing his own stunt work, slammed into the second building on at least two attempts, as seen in videos published online.
After failing to hit his target the second time, Cruise clambered up onto the roof and came up limping, appearing to be in significant pain with an injury to his right leg.