Instead of statues, Trevor Noah and Roy Wood Jr. have another idea for honoring Confederate history

With the country still reeling from the harrowing impact of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Wednesday night's "Daily Show" looked at one of the summer's ongoing controversies: Confederate monuments.

Occasionally setting aside the show's usual comedic tone, Trevor Noah enlisted correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to consider whether these statues honor Southern heritage, as their supporters claim, or the nation's history and lingering problem with racism.

After showing a montage of guests on network news shows who reminded viewers that these statues were erected during the Jim Crow era, decades after the Civil War, Wood equated slavery to another tragedy.

"It's like if a woman got out of an abusive relationship and then she had to keep pictures of her ex up in her house to remember the time," a straight-faced Wood explained. "No, I don't need pictures to remember pain."

"People say, 'We want to remember the history of the Civil War,'" Noah added. "There's an easier way to remember what happened in the Civil War: Just walk around in the South. And if you see free black people, then you know what happened."

