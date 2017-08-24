Trevor Noah takes on Trump's Phoenix rally, while Andra Day strikes a nerve through song

In comedy, timing is everything. And sometimes the timing that works in your favor is still being on the job while most of your competitors are on vacation.

With Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers all on late-summer break, "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" essentially has the latest Trump news all to itself. So Wednesday night, Noah took on President Trump's campaign-like rally in Phoenix the previous day.

"Seeing as Trump won Arizona, it's no surprise that the rally was packed," Noah said over footage of the rally. "There was a line around the block like somebody was releasing a racist sneaker."

Noah then showed a montage of Trump's animated speech, which included his blaming "one vote" for the failure of his administration's healthcare replacement bill (a vote held by Arizona senator John McCain) and his threat to shut down the government if his long-promised border wall wasn't built.

"What? Wait, what happened to 'Mexico pays for the wall'?" Noah asked with mock outrage. "That's the only reason I watch the rallies is to see the hits, you can't just change the words to your song, Trump."

But musical guest Andra Day arguably served up the evening's most pointed commentary.

After speaking with Noah about the debate surrounding Confederate monuments and racial inequality alongside Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, Day -- wearing broken handcuffs on each wrist -- offered a spare, haunting take on Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit." She illustrated, poignantly, what America continues to grapple with after the recent violence in Charlottesville. Va.