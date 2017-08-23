Trevor Noah tries — and fails — to make sense of President Trump's Afghanistan military strategy

Perhaps it was the lingering effects of the eclipse — or the prospect of two Trump speeches in rapid succession, or that it's August — but it was a slow day in late-night TV on Tuesday, with many shows airing reruns.

Trevor Noah was at his "Daily Show" desk, nevertheless, to break down the first of those Trump speeches, the one the president delivered Monday about not ending the war in Afghanistan.

"I know that he's been president for seven months, but seeing Donald Trump making military decisions is still weird for me," Noah said. "I mean, he must be the first human being in history who gets to command an army after starring in a Pizza Hut commercial."

There was the usual dance of news clips and responses to them.

"I am a problem-solver," Trump said in one of the clips.

"Trump is a problem-solver the way Godzilla is a city planner," Noah quipped. "The only way Donald Trump could consider himself a problem-solver is if he stops creating problems. 'You guys are so lucky, I was about to do something, but I stopped myself. Problem pre-solved.' "

Monday's speech, Noah said, was "book-report Trump," with the president largely sticking to the teleprompter. "But there were still definitely glimpses of freestyle Trump."

Terrorists, the president said, are "nothing but thugs and criminals and predators and, that's right, losers."

" 'That's right: losers,' " Noah said in Trump's voice. "You're in my vocabulary now. Even as he's escalating a war, Trump has to throw in his catchphrase."

Trump, Noah said, seemed to have flipped on his previous statements regarding Afghanistan, but "to his credit," acknowledged the change.

"My original instinct was to pull out," Trump was shown saying, "and historically I like following my instincts, but all my life I've heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office — in other words, when you're president of the United States."

"Oh!" said Noah with mock enlightenment. "That's what sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office means, being president. I'm so glad he explained it to us the same way Gen. Kelly explained it to him. Who are you?"

