Watch Frank Ocean's lyric video for new song 'Provider'

As is his wont these days, R&B superstar Frank Ocean unveiled a new song, "Provider," his own way: during the newest installment of Blonded Radio, the Apple Music/Beats 1 radio show he hosts and curates.

The ballad's a meditation that name-checks Aphex Twin, shoegaze, Talking Heads, "Jaws," Patagonia sportswear and Stanley Kubrick, and moves through verses without much regard for structure.

Immediately following the Sunday premiere, Ocean dropped the lyric video on his website. Featuring a souped-up mini-boombox retrofitted with bigger speaker cones and a Velcro-attached machete, the clip suggests an owner getting ready to hunt prey while using "Provider" as the lure.

Ocean hasn't uploaded the clip to YouTube, but you can listen and watch on his blonded.co website.