William Friedkin, left, and Tobe Hooper in conversation about "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" at a July 2014 screening of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film at the Vista in Los Angeles.

Director Tobe Hooper, who died in Los Angeles on Saturday at age 74, created many movies and TV shows during his long career — including stepping to helm the filming of "Poltergeist" when Steven Spielberg was contractually banned from directing other films during the production of "ET: The Extra Terrestrial."

Hooper's most admired film, of course, was 1974's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." In 2014, on the occasion of the film's 40th anniversary, "The Exorcist" director William Friedkin interviewed Hooper before an overflow audience at Los Angeles' Vista theater. During the engaging conversation, Friedkin called Hooper "one of the sweetest, nicest guys I’ve ever known." And then added, "So I often wonder where this stuff comes from.”

Hooper talked about purposely pitting his actors against each other to keep the on-screen tension high, how an unlikely pair of albums — Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and Lou Reed's "Berlin" — inspired him during the writing of the screenplay, and about "how damn strong women are,” referring to the resilent character played by Marilyn Burns. “She’s just not going to die.”

At one point, Friedkin provocatively asked, “Do you think this is a work of art?”

Hooper first asked, “Should I be modest?” before responding with a salty confirmation, "It's a ... work of art."

The Times' Mark Olsen was there for the interview. At the end of his article, there's this affirmation of the film from Friedkin: “No 3-D, no CGI, welcome to this Umami Burger of a movie.” Read on to find his reasoning.