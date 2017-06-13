Hollywood's obsession with the afterlife continues with 'Flatliners'

First there was the television series "The OA." Then came Charlie McDowell's film "The Discovery."

And this fall, "Flatliners" will become the third Hollywood project in the span of a year to explore what happens to humans after we die.

The movie, whose trailer debuted Tuesday, follows a group of medical students who conduct secret experiments in which they temporarily stop their hearts in an attempt to get a glimpse at the afterlife. As you might imagine, it's a risky endeavor, and the near-death experiences start having an effect on the students' psyches.

Though afterlife stories seem to be all the rage at the moment, "Flatliners" is actually a remake of a 1990 film of the same name starring Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon. That picture grossed more than $61 million domestically but earned middling reviews from critics.

The remake, out Sept. 29 and directed by Niels Arden Oplev, stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons.