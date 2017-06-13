Tinashe sparks debate with 'colorism' comment: 'If you're a black woman, you're either Beyoncé or Rihanna'

Tinashe sparked a whole Twitter feed's worth of backlash on Tuesday morning with a markedly frank (or whiny, depending on your perspective) interview with the Guardian. The R&B singer and songwriter spoke about the ways that "colorism" (discrimination based on skin color) has dampened her success as a black female musician.

"There's colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent," Tinashe said. "It's about trying to find a balance where I'm a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don't fully fit into the black community; they don't fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am."

And while the 24-year-old has caught the eye of her peers -- Janet Jackson personally invited her to perform at the star's tribute concert in 2015, and she was the opening act on Nicki Minaj's "Pinkprint" tour -- Tinashe feels the music business levies an unspoken cap on women of color. And it's holding her back.

"There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same. But if you're a black woman, you're either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It's very, very strange."

The interview ignited fierce debate on Twitter, with users arguing whether her critique held any weight.