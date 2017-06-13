Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Stephen Colbert and Oliver Stone spar over Vladimir Putin
- PWR BTTM returns to streaming services after sexual-misconduct allegations
- Lionsgate developing 2 Live Crew biopic
- 'Bachelor in Paradise' host Chris Harrison asks for patience during investigation
- Fate of 'Bachelor in Paradise' is in limbo...
- ...after sexual misconduct allegations halt production
- Bill Cosby case heads to the jury
- Ivanka Trump surprised by 'viciousness' surrounding Trump presidency
Tinashe sparks debate with 'colorism' comment: 'If you're a black woman, you're either Beyoncé or Rihanna'
|Emily Mae Czachor
Tinashe sparked a whole Twitter feed's worth of backlash on Tuesday morning with a markedly frank (or whiny, depending on your perspective) interview with the Guardian. The R&B singer and songwriter spoke about the ways that "colorism" (discrimination based on skin color) has dampened her success as a black female musician.
"There's colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent," Tinashe said. "It's about trying to find a balance where I'm a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don't fully fit into the black community; they don't fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am."
And while the 24-year-old has caught the eye of her peers -- Janet Jackson personally invited her to perform at the star's tribute concert in 2015, and she was the opening act on Nicki Minaj's "Pinkprint" tour -- Tinashe feels the music business levies an unspoken cap on women of color. And it's holding her back.
"There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same. But if you're a black woman, you're either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It's very, very strange."
The interview ignited fierce debate on Twitter, with users arguing whether her critique held any weight.
Some people chalked up her statements to bitterness.
But many Twitter users urged readers to look deeper.