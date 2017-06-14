"Bachelor in Paradise" cast member Corinne Olympios is calling what happened June 4 during filming for the show in Mexico her "worst nightmare."

A drunken sexual encounter between Olympios and DeMario Jackson shut down production on the summer series for an internal investigation after a producer filed a complaint alleging workplace misconduct.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened ...," Olympios said Wednesday in a statement released by publicist Stan Rosenfield, who also represents the likes of George Clooney and Robert De Niro and, for seven years, worked with Charlie Sheen.

"Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," Olympios' statement continued.

What Warner Bros. referred to as "misconduct" has been described as a drunken encounter in which the two disrobed in the Playa Escondida pool and allegedly engaged in sexual acts that didn't include intercourse. A major issue is whether all parties were capable of granting consent to sexual contact.

Jackson — who was portrayed as a "villain" who already had a girlfriend during his recent stint on "The Bachelorette" — has been silent so far about what happened during filming except to tell TMZ on Tuesday, before Olympios' statement came out, that he was "all good" with what she might be saying.

But a source close to him told People on Wednesday that he "certainly isn’t the man he’s being portrayed to be. It’s hard for his loved ones to sit and watch most of the slanderous accusations and comments from individuals who don’t know anything about who he is."

According to a source close to Olympios, she has not seen footage from the night in question.

"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality," Olympios said. "As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Olympios has hired high-profile attorney Martin Singer, according to TMZ. Singer's clients have included Sheen, Jim Carrey, a dozen A-list actresses whose photos were stolen from their phones and, until 2015, Bill Cosby.

A veteran TV producer who has not worked on any shows in the "Bachelor" franchise spoke to Variety under condition of anonymity about the industry-standard release that is typically signed by reality-show contestants.

"We’re talking about a document that is thick and weighty, that releases the production company and the network from almost every conceivable possibility. It is encompassing. I can’t even think of enough words to describe how in-depth that release is....," the producer said.

"The language in the document basically outlines the fact that you will be presented with every type of environment, people, and compromising situations by volunteering to be on the show," the producer continued. "Now, there is nothing in there that would constitute your willingness to be in an illegal act."

On Tuesday, "Bachelor in Paradise" host Chris Harrison issued a statement about the controversy.

“There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too," Harrison said. "We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete."