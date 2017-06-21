Gabourey Sidibe has a message for anyone who obsesses over her weight: 'Mind your own body'

In January 2010, Gabourey Sidibe went from office receptionist at the Fresh Air Fund to Academy Award-nominated actress, seemingly overnight.

Following her breakout film debut in Lee Daniels' "Precious" -- the gritty screen adaptation of the 1996 novel "Push" -- the "Empire" star had found herself at the pinnacle of Hollywood fame. But with that recognition came an influx of judgment from people who felt they had the right to comment on her appearance and, specifically, her body.

"People want to feel like they have some sort of ownership over your body, even though you're a stranger," Sidibe told "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts on the Season 2 premiere of Roberts' podcast, "Everybody's Got Something," out Wednesday.

Sidibe recapped her slingshot into the limelight, the ways in which it impacted her body image and what she's taken away from all of it. Those are all themes that the actress discussed in her inaugural book of essays, a memoir called "This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare," released last month. (She spoke to "Good Morning America" in May.)

And while many of the crude comments about her body came from strangers -- which Sidibe calls "misogynistic," adding, "We tell women what they need to look like, and what they don't need to look like" -- they seemed to crop up on all fronts.