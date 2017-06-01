Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
- Happy birthday to Morgan Freeman, who turns 80 today
- Jennifer Garner takes issue with new People magazine cover
- Chloë Grace Moretz addresses body-shaming controversy over Snow White movie
|Libby Hill
A People magazine cover story has raised the ire of Jennifer Garner, spurring the "Wakefield" actress to "set the record straight" via her Facebook page.
"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me," Garner wrote Wednesday, referring to a story in the magazine's June 12 issue about her transition to life as a single mother.
"I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article," Garner wrote.
The portion of the People story published online Wednesday cited "an insider" and "a source close to both" Garner and soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck when speculating as to when Garner might begin dating again.
Garner and Affleck separated in June 2015 and filed officially for divorce last month, seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5.
In her Facebook post, Garner took a breezy tone, citing previous experiences with celebrity journalism that resulted in loved ones thinking she had neglected to tell them she was pregnant. ("Geez Louise," the actress exclaimed.)
Garner went on to explain that her action this time was to ensure that her mother's garden club didn't start calling her to demand details for a story the actress states she had no part in.
Geez Louise indeed, Jen.
Representatives at People did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.
Megyn Kelly scores one-on-one interview with Vladimir Putin for debut of new NBC show
|Nardine Saad
Megyn Kelly already has a major exclusive for NBC: She'll be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin one-on-one this week.
The former Fox News anchor, who has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Trump and parted ways with Fox this year after 12 years with the network, is already set to moderate a forum with Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday as part of the International Economic Forum. Kelly will sit down with the controversial leader afterward.
“So we just got word this morning that President Putin has agreed to sit with yours truly for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of tomorrow’s forum and I’ll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond. So, that oughta be fun," she said on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday.
The confab will be part of Kelly's debut on her NBC newsmagazine show, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," which launches this Sunday and will be go against CBS' "60 Minutes."
“I’ve never done one of these [newsmagazines] before and I will submit to you that I have my own irreverent style of covering the news,” she told The Times in a recent interview. “I think the whole nature of the show feels a little more cutting edge, a little more dynamic. I think it’s going to take a few more risks. Not risks with the facts but where we go and how we cover these people.”
A Star Is Born: Morgan Freeman turns 80 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I like to play characters who are the absolute opposite of me. I think the farther you get from yourself, the more fun you have because the real you is hidden away. Those are the kind of parts where you can become totally empty and let the character fill you up. That's what I look for -- a role that gives me a chance to be someone completely different.
