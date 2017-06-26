BREAKING NEWS
Politics
Supreme Court revives Trump's foreign travel ban, will hear dispute in the fall
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Aubrey Plaza turns 33 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

I'm still trying to get parts that I'm getting rejected for. Like, I want to do a romantic comedy where I'm the lead and not a freak. That'd be good.

Aubrey Plaza, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Aubrey Plaza has rom-com on her 'To Do List'

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
71°