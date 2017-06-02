ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: B-Real of Cypress Hill turns 47 today

We're trying to tell our stories -- in a funky, lively way to make it appealing. We're real -- that's our biggest asset. We're a product of the streets. We point out that the life is fast and loose and it can be fun -- in a dark sort of way. But it can kill you too.

B-Real, 1992

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cypress Hill - Rap Trio Takes Pro-Pot, Pro-Life Stance

