Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin will address the Trump photo scandal that has engulfed her this week
- Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air in the U.S. on Sunday
- Lorde tells of graceless nights in new party track 'Perfect Places'
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
A Star Is Born: B-Real of Cypress Hill turns 47 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
We're trying to tell our stories -- in a funky, lively way to make it appealing. We're real -- that's our biggest asset. We're a product of the streets. We point out that the life is fast and loose and it can be fun -- in a dark sort of way. But it can kill you too.
B-Real, 1992
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cypress Hill - Rap Trio Takes Pro-Pot, Pro-Life Stance