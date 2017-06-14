Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Tinashe sparks debate with 'colorism' comment
- Hollywood's obsession with the afterlife continues with 'Flatliners'
- Katy Perry says she'll stop ripping on Taylor Swift
- Go inside Carrie Fisher's home to see what will soon be up for auction
- Watch Nathaniel Rateliff team with Chuck Berry's offspring and the Roots on Jimmy Fallon
- Stephen Colbert and Oliver Stone spar over Vladimir Putin
- PWR BTTM returns to streaming services after sexual-misconduct allegations
- Lionsgate developing 2 Live Crew biopic
- 'Bachelor in Paradise' host Chris Harrison asks for patience during investigation
A Star Is Born: Boy George turns 56 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The difference between me and a lot of artists is that I've never tried to be anything else than what I am. What you see is what you get. I'd rather be a schmuck than be schmaltzy.
Boy George, 1989