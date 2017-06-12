Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Halsey hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart
- Adam West, TV's archetypal Batman, dies at 88
- Julie Newmar on her 'Batman' co-star: 'A king to the end'
- Bill Maher is the issue of the day on this week's 'Real Time'
- 'Alias' writers don't rule out a revival
- Full coverage of the 2017 Tony Awards
A Star Is Born: Chick Corea turns 76 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The studio's done so well that we're thinking of building a second one. But it's all really just a kind of support system for playing. Because, when you get right down to it, this is where my heart is right now — getting out on stage with this group and making music.
Chick Corea, 1990
FROM THE ARCHIVES: What makes Chick tick?