- 'Bachelor in Paradise's' Corinne Olympios speaks about experiencing her 'worst nightmare'
- DeMario Jackson of 'Bachelor in Paradise' says his character has been 'assassinated'
- Judd Apatow and DGA blast Sony plan to release 'clean versions' of films
- Bob Dylan accused of stealing parts of his Nobel lecture from SparkNotes
- Southern, small and 'Looney': Late-night TV takes on Jeff Sessions
- Ariana Grande to become Manchester's first honorary citizen
- Shannen Doherty's husband settles case with actress' former managers
A Star Is Born: Helen Hunt turns 54 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You try to stay close to what you really want. You say, 'I choose to create the following,' which for me happens to have a lot of elements: work on the stage, work as a director, work as an actress, work as a writer. Not necessarily in that order. I wish there were six of me, because I have that much of an appetite just for the professional side of my life, not to mention the other side.
Helen Hunt, 2000
