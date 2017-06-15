ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Helen Hunt turns 54 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

You try to stay close to what you really want. You say, 'I choose to create the following,' which for me happens to have a lot of elements: work on the stage, work as a director, work as an actress, work as a writer. Not necessarily in that order. I wish there were six of me, because I have that much of an appetite just for the professional side of my life, not to mention the other side.

Helen Hunt, 2000

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Talk about connected: Four films with four heavyweight actors

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
66°