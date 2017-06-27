A Star Is Born: J.J. Abrams turns 51 today

In this age where we all have this thing in our pockets that we feel so connected through but is also isolating, the thing that will be, for me, the most exciting and would make this ['The Force Awakens'] feel like it was a successful enterprise would be if people in those theaters, hundreds at a time, are looking up at one thing together and getting to laugh together and scream and cry and feel exhilaration together. If that can happen and there can be a communal experience, I will feel like we did our job.