Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Harry Potter turns 20 today, and here's how J.K. Rowling and Twitter are celebrating
- John Oliver takes a shot at the anti-vaccine movement
- MAD magazine appoints new editor and plans move to Burbank
- Missed the BET Awards? No problem. Here are the 5 must-see moments
- Chance the Rapper, in impassioned BET Awards speech, asks judges for convictions
- Away from the bands, it's the kids who make a racket at Pasadena's Arroyo Seco Weekend
A Star Is Born: J.J. Abrams turns 51 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
In this age where we all have this thing in our pockets that we feel so connected through but is also isolating, the thing that will be, for me, the most exciting and would make this ['The Force Awakens'] feel like it was a successful enterprise would be if people in those theaters, hundreds at a time, are looking up at one thing together and getting to laugh together and scream and cry and feel exhilaration together. If that can happen and there can be a communal experience, I will feel like we did our job.
J.J. Abrams, 2015
FROM THE ARCHIVES: J.J. Abrams on going old school and how 'Star Wars' differs from 'Star Trek'